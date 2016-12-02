The Bulletin

President hosts Christmas themed event

Sarah Spoon, Editor-In-Chief • December 2, 2016

The office of the president paid for and hosted the first ever, “Mingle and Jingle,” a Christmas themed event that included an ugly Christmas sweater contest, the lighting of Wooster Bridge, and offered free hot cocoa and gingerbread men cookies, but also brought up questions of holiday diversity on campus. The event took place Monday on the deck o... Read more »

Faculty Affairs discuss religious observance policy

Faculty Affairs discuss religious observance policy

Dustin Bittel, Assignment Editor

After having the bill on religious observance sent back to the Faculty Affairs Committee at the last Faculty Senate meeting, the committee took the time Tuesday to discuss the policy and legality of what they can and cannot ha...  Read More »

After OSU attack, students feel safe with concealed carry law

After OSU attack, students feel safe with concealed carry law

Hannah Jeffers-Huser, Audience First Editor

After the recent attack at Ohio State University, students at Emporia State feel safer on campus with the concealed carry law. “I personally think that it has the potential to benefit and or prevent any attacks on Empor...  Read More »

Does ESU need Safe Spaces on campus?

Does ESU need Safe Spaces on campus?

Election results cause need for safe spaces on campus

Election results cause need for safe spaces on campus

Sarah Spoon, Editor-In-Chief

While there are no official safe spaces named on campus, there may be a need for them, especially after the election. “Definitely the recent election results (caused a need for safe spaces),” said Deanna Williams, director ...  Read More »

Students unhappy, okay with ESU decorating for Christmas

Students unhappy, okay with ESU decorating for Christmas

Sarah Spoon, Editor-In-Chief

As students, faculty and staff returned from Thanksgiving Break, they may have noticed decorations on campus, and some students were dissatisfied with the decorations because they were Christmas in nature. “It’s pretty muc...  Read More »

Neodesha residents recovering from Airosol plant explosion

Neodesha residents recovering from Airosol plant explosion

Alex Prince, Staff Writer

The Kansas town of Neodesha witnessed a calamitous explosion at its Airosol factory 6:30 the morning of Tuesday Nov 22nd. Residents were without water for several days after the explosion as chemical runoff leaked into t...  Read More »

ASG recognizes Spanish Club as newest RSO

Students Explore Adaptive Ethics at Koch Leadership Conference

Faculty Senate and KBOR discuss budget

View All »

Hornet football leaves legacy for the future

Hornet football leaves legacy for the future

Bethany Bowman, Sports Writer

As the clock ticked away Saturday against #1 Northwest Missouri State, I took a few minutes in the stands at Maryville, Missouri to think about the 2016 football season Empor...  Read More »

Men’s basketball defeats Central Christian

Women’s basketball grabs win at Drury

ESU football season ends with 44-13 defeat by top-ranked Bearcats

Hornets bomb Bulldogs for first playoff win in Welch since 1989

View All »

Poll

What music do you listen to while you study?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Story Archive

Top Posts & Pages

Police Reports

Nov. 16 Officer stopped KS 75CPY in 1400 Wooster Dr.  Verbal warning for no eye protection while operating a scooter. Officer responded to a report of a cat stuck in the wall of WAW Library.  Anim...  Read More »

Nov 29

The Part Where Josie Learns She Needs People

The Part Where Josie Learns She Needs People

Josie Rozell, Blogger

My illusions of living in Austria featured scenes of weekends spent carting off to little Eastern European villages snuggled amongst leafy trails with nothing but Ann The...  Read More »

Dec 2 • No Comments

View All »

The student news site of Emporia State University.
The student news site of Emporia State University.