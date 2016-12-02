President hosts Christmas themed event

Dustin Bittel, Assignment Editor

After having the bill on religious observance sent back to the Faculty Affairs Committee at the last Faculty Senate meeting, the committee took the time Tuesday to discuss the policy and legality of what they can and cannot ha... Read More »

Hannah Jeffers-Huser, Audience First Editor

After the recent attack at Ohio State University, students at Emporia State feel safer on campus with the concealed carry law. “I personally think that it has the potential to benefit and or prevent any attacks on Empor... Read More »

Sarah Spoon, Editor-In-Chief

While there are no official safe spaces named on campus, there may be a need for them, especially after the election. “Definitely the recent election results (caused a need for safe spaces),” said Deanna Williams, director ... Read More »

Sarah Spoon, Editor-In-Chief

As students, faculty and staff returned from Thanksgiving Break, they may have noticed decorations on campus, and some students were dissatisfied with the decorations because they were Christmas in nature. “It’s pretty muc... Read More »

Alex Prince, Staff Writer

The Kansas town of Neodesha witnessed a calamitous explosion at its Airosol factory 6:30 the morning of Tuesday Nov 22nd. Residents were without water for several days after the explosion as chemical runoff leaked into t... Read More »

ASG recognizes Spanish Club as newest RSO

Students Explore Adaptive Ethics at Koch Leadership Conference

Faculty Senate and KBOR discuss budget

