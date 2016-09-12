Hornets place second at Twilight Classic
The Emporia State cross-country teams traveled to Hutchinson, Kansas for the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic last Friday.
Emily Schoenfield, junior, led the women with a second place finish (18:18) on the three-mile course.
Schoenfield was one of three Hornets to finish in the top ten and was followed by freshman Christina Wankum in seventh and sophomore Mercy Perez in tenth.
Devyn Smith placed 30th and Nicole Blick placed 63rd for the ESU women.
On the men’s side, sophomore Brian Newkirk led the Hornets with a seventh place finish (21:11) on the four-mile course. Fellow sophomore Thomas LaRoche placed 14th and freshman Cole Bosley placed 18th to join Newkirk in the top 20.
Freshman Gabe Sams came close with a 22nd place finish following behind Bosley by only 9.1 seconds.
It was altogether a successful meet for Hornet runners as the women and men’s teams both finished second overall.
The Hornets will host Newman this Friday at the Hornet Twilight. The two schools will battle in a dual at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
