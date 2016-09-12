Soccer goes 0-1-1 at MIAA/GAC Challenge
The Emporia State soccer team traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas last Friday for the MIAA/GAC Challenge.
Emporia matched up against Ouachita Baptist in game one.
The game ended in a scoreless tie after a full 110 minutes of play. It is the first time since 2011 that the Hornets started their season off in a tie.
The Hornets outshot the Tigers 7-2 in the final two overtimes, including a 4-0 advantage in the final ten minutes. Emporia outshot Ouachita 20-10 in the game, but were ultimately unable to put a shot in the back of the net.
On Sunday, the Hornets fell to defending GAC champion Harding University by 1-0 score.
ESU mustered only one shot on goal in the first half while the Bison were able to put two shots on frame.
Both teams remained scoreless throughout the first 45 minutes as senior goalkeeper Yadira Rivera increased her scoreless streak to 168:22 dating back to last season.
In the 52nd minute, Harding scored the only goal of the game off a deflected header.
The Hornets had three more scoring opportunities over the final 37:49 but could not get a shot past the Harding goalie.
