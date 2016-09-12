Volleyball goes 1-3 at Washburn Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State volleyball traveled to Topeka, Kansas last Friday for the Washburn Invitational.

The Hornets struggled early against Drury but were able to start a brief rally before falling 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 in their first match of the day. Senior outside hitter, Josie Williams, led the team with eight kills while sophomore outside hitter, Jamie Hauptman, had seven of her own.

Senior right-side hitter Shayla Cotman recorded five scores on .556 hitting with three block assists against the Panthers.

ESU’s first set against the University of Mary was a back-and-forth battle as the Marauders won a close decision by a score of 25-23. Neither team took more than a four-point lead in the second set. With the Hornets leading 24-21. Mary scored four straight to reach match point. ESU fell to a two set deficit, losing 28-26. Mary took the sweep in the third set with a 25-12 victory.

The Hornets defeated Midwestern State in five sets on Saturday to get their first win of the season. The Hornets took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-13. Midwestern came back to tie the sets 2-2 with 25-16 and 25-19 victories, but the Hornets came out on top winning the fifth and final set 15-10. Hauptman tallied eleven scores in the game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hornets were swept by Quincy University, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, to end the Washburn Invitational.