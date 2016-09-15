Professor fights guns on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Robert Jones, professor of physical sciences, is concerned for students’ safety with concealed carry being allowed on campus and has resolved to vote against any faculty senate resolution or bill that allows guns on campus.

“I’m concerned for the safety of our students,” Jones said. “I’m concerned for faculty too, but I’m seventy years old. If I get killed, that’s not so horrible. If one of my students gets killed, and I’ve done anything that contributes to that, I can’t live with that.”

Jones has worked at Emporia State for thirty years and doesn’t want to see guns on campus.

Therefore, he wrote a “resolution banning firearms from Emporia State U n i v e r s i t y, ” which was presented to the faculty affairs committee of the faculty senate last Tuesday.

In its entirety, the resolution states, “Whereas, firearms make it easier to kill people, and whereas, we wish to make it harder to kill people, and whereas, there has been too much gun violence in our society already therefore, be it resolved that all firearms are prohibited on the campus of Emporia State University.”

Jones has expressed his discontent with the way the university is handling the problem.

“I want the university to tell the state of Kansas that we will not be having guns on campus, and just make that statement,” Jones said. “Non-compliance, in other words…I might be the only one who’s of this opinion, although I don’t think so.”

Jones is working in faculty senate to get his point across.

“I told the (faculty affairs) committee that I could not vote for anything that allowed for guns on campus,” Jones said. “They asked me, to then create a document.”

The faculty affairs committee decided to not vote to pass or reject the resolution, as Jones wished to present it to the entirety of faculty senate himself.

“Resolutions go through the faculty senate to express the opinion of the senate, and more directly, the faculty as a whole,” said Chad Wiley, associate professor of mathematics and economics. “The great majority of the faculty, and the students as well, were opposed to concealed carry on campus. This is a way of formalizing the faculties opinion. It doesn’t create any new policy but it does let administration, the board of regents, and the state government know how we feel.”

Currently the resolution has only been read by the faculty affairs committee, but Jones has shared it with anyone who asked.

Jones is amending the resolution, based on feedback from the committee.

“The only issue I have with it currently, which I said in my email, is that you have us talking to ourselves, because we are making a resolution to ourselves, based on the intended audience,” said Dan Colson, assistant professor of English, modern languages, and journalism.

Jones therefore, agreed that the resolution should be amended so it would reach more people.