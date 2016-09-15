Associated Student Government begins new semester

Codi Martin, junior management and entrepreneur major, Ceanna Trice, junior organizational communications major, Jacob Miller, freshman business administration major, and Kayla Gilmore, junior political science major, meet last Thursday in the Senate Chamber as the diversity and inclusion committee to discuss their plans for this semester. The diversity and inclusion committee is the newest committee to ASG for Emporia State University.

Government began its 95th year at Emporia State University, last Thursday.

President Elijah Williams, senior political science and economics major began the meeting with a short set of remarks that set up the swearing in of the new senators who would be assets to the student government body.

“I think we can get a lot of change done this year,” said Williams.

The new students were all approved at a 16-0-0 vote. As they all rose to take the oath, the newly approved members swore “to represent the student body to the best of my ability and to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of my office. I forsake all personal ambition for the sake of my fellow students and Emporia State University.”

Then the newly inducted student leaders took office.

Cassandra Stair, vice president and senior political science major moderated the session, calling on senators for their presentations.

The meeting covered the first readings of new bills and committee announcements.

The committee also voted to elect Senator Diego Esparza, senior political science and crime and delinquency major as President Pro-Temp.

He will act as parliamentarian during each senate meeting and will moderate the meeting to ensure that it is conducted in an appropriate manner. Esparza will also fulfill the duties of President Williams in the event that Williams and Vice President Stair are unable to serve.

Sally Konzem, a counselor from the student wellness program, and Coordinator of THRIVE, represented THRIVE at the Associated Student Government meeting. Konzem spoke to ASG to gain their support and encourage students to join.

“THRIVE was established around campus to work toward educating students and creating a healthy climate for students at Emporia State,” said Konzem. “We work on sexual assault education and prevention.”

Konzem encouraged the members of the student government body, as well as students at Emporia State University to get involved with THRIVE.

The next meeting will be 5:15 p.m. next Thursday in the senate chambers in the memorial union.