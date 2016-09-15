Corrections

The student news site of Emporia State University.
September 15, 2016Leave a Comment

In the Sept. 8 edition of The Bulletin, the print production schedule was listed on the bottom of the front page. Due to scheduling errors, The Bulletin has since had to change that production schedule. The Bulletin will issue a print paper on the following dates: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 28, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1.

