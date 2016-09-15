Police Reports Reports from ESU Police and Safety

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sept. 6

Officer stopped KS 701JGH in 1200 Market. Verbal warning for wrong way violation in same location.

Officer stopped KS 350FXU in Sector 9. Verbal warning for wearing headphones while driving.

Officer stopped KS 503CYA at 100 W 15th. Verbal warning for white light to the rear same location.

Officer responded to Towers lobby in reference to a possible suicidal student. Student was transported to 1000 Lincoln St to be evaluated. After evaluation the student was transported back to the Towers Complex.

Sept. 7

Officer stopped MO DM0V7P in 1200 Market. Verbal warning for a one-way violation in same location.

Jacob Mendez requested to speak with an officer at ESU PD HQ on behalf of a female resident from North Twin Towers.

Two male students reported subjects possibly smoking marijuana between Memorial Union and Lake Wooster. Subjects left prior to officer arrival.

Subjects were reported entering Cremer Hall. Officer made contact with subjects and detected the odor of marijuana but was unable to determine specific user.

Officer checked welfare of a male caller from the Southwest Welsh Stadium Blue Light emergency telephone.

Subject was escorted from that location to ESU PD HQ.

Officer escorted subject from ESU PD HQ to 1000 Lincoln.

Officer escorted subject from 100 Lincoln to 1309 Sylvan.

Officer checked the welfare of one male subject and one female subject at the Pavilion.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a suspicious person call in the vicinity of 11th and Mechanic.

Sept. 8

Officer responded to a report of a female resident vomiting in the 3rd floor women’s restroom in North Twin Towers. HBO.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with an MIC call in 1200 Market.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop at 15th and Rural.

Sept. 9

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a non-injury auto accident at 13th and Merchant.

Sept. 10

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a custody exchange at 1028 W 6th. Exchange was made prior to officers arrival on scene.

Officers responded to a call for a child who appeared lost at 12th and Commercial.

Officer assisted Emporia Fire Dept. with residents stuck in an elevator at 1829 Merchant-The Villas Apt.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with moving KS 104HES at 1829 Merchant.

Officer assisted Lyon Co. deputy with an escort from 843 Union to 425 Mechanic-Lyon Co. jail.

Officer contacted the operator of a vehicle cutting doughnuts in Sector 1 and advised to stop.

Sept. 11

Resident Assistant on 3rd floor North Twin Towers reported the doors were not fully closing on the elevator. Officer resolved the issue.

Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with an attempt to locate suspects at 1325 Merchant.

Officer provided escort for female from Newman Regional Health Emergency Room to Trusler Sports Complex.

Resident Assistant on 4th floor South Twin Towers reported the elevator was stuck on 4th floor with the door slightly ajar. Officers resolved the issue.

Resident Assistant on 3rd floor North Twin Towers reported that the elevator door was not fully closing. Officers resolved the issue.

Resident Assistant on 3rd floor North Twin Towers reported that the elevator door was not fully closing. Officer could not resolve the issue.

Sept. 12

Officers responded to a report of candles burning on Lake Wooster bridge. Candles were battery-powered and being used for a marriage proposal.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 10 E 12th.

Sept. 13

Officer provided escort for female student from North Twin Towers to 1201 W 12th-Newman Regional Health.

Officer provided escort for a female student from 1201 W 12th- Newman Regional Health to the North Twin Towers.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with an injury auto accident in 1200 Triplett Dr.

Officer stopped KS 303GKA in Sector 1. Verbal warning for driving without headlights.