By now, you have probably heard of the changes that have been happening to the dining plans at the Hornet Express (HX). The changes have been good. The food tastes better, and there are a few more options than last year.

One of the less positive changes that has been brought to HX is the charge given to water, or to the cup for water. Since I have only ever lived on campus, I have not had to pay out of pocket for a drink from HX. The cost of the cup is ridiculous.

I was surprised to learn that the raise in prices on foods at HX do not cover the cost of cups.

While there is no specific law requiring it, restaurants provide water, and a cup, for free.

The list of changes made to the HX included raising the prices of most items on the menu. This price increase does reflect the quality of the new food choices, but there is still an added charge for a cup for water.

Compared to the price for the food, a cup may not be that much; It’s about 20-50 cents. That may seem like pocket change to some people, but it can really add up. If you go to lunch at HX every school day, and you get a cup of water, that’s $2.50 per week. Each month, that turns into ten dollars. Over the course of the semester it would be $40.

For the students that live on campus, it might not make a huge difference buying a water cup with their meal plan. It’s technically been paid for, so why not? But that $40 could go towards getting more food from HX, Buzzcotti or even for extra entries in the Hornet’s Nest.

Or, that could go towards buying a textbook.

I think a lot of students on campus fit the stereotypical broke college kid. Most of us don’t have a ton of money, and we would be willing to do whatever we can to save money.

Some of you might say that everyone should just carry a water bottle around. I agree that drinking water daily is important, and I love having a water bottle. However, there will be those times when you might forget your water bottle, or if it is a plastic one, throw it away.

Charging for the cup, especially when food prices are what they are, is excessive. My seven dollar turkey and cheese sandwich would cover the cost of my water cup. I understand that HX and Sodexo are businesses and that businesses need to make money. Charging for a measly cup of water is not the way to go about bringing a higher profit.

Water costs next to nothing, and the cost for the cup is more than accounted for when people get food or even a cup of tea or soda.

In order to avoid the water tax, bring a bottle if you can. Take your food back to your room and have some water ready to go there. Water should not be something we have to pay for. Avoid paying the price for a cup of water.

Sodexo should do its part to price the food in a way that it covers the cost of the cups. If that is not an option, maybe ordering smaller cups specifically for water would be something to look into for the future.