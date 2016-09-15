Purpose of College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A friend of mine recently pointed out, “alcohol is an experience, and college is about experiencing things.” Although both parts of this statement hold truth, many college students turn these words into a dangerous assertion—“College is all about experiencing alcohol.”

If you came to college with solid intentions of drinking heavily throughout your week, forgetting how you spent your nights, and putting your health at risk. I am sorry because you will miss out on the true, meaningful benefits of receiving a postsecondary education. You are here to move one step closer to the career of your dreams, to learn how to be your own boss, to make connections with new people and, most importantly, to create yourself.

College is bursting with opportunities to find what you love. ESU offers a plethora of classes, student organizations and campus activities. Not only is this a privilege—it’s expensive too.

So, if your family is frantically searching under the couch cushions for change, or if you stayed up with the owls at night to perfect a scholarship application essay, in order to pay for your schooling, then why take it for granted by regularly abusing alcohol? We hear, over and over, the same scenarios of students drinking to fit in, girls being taken advantage of, drunk drivers losing control causing a tragic accident, etc., and it doesn’t seem to convince some of us to make better decisions, especially in college.

Like I said, college is a megaplex of new opportunities, and ESU is just the place to experience new things and find your niche. It’s not the place where it’s okay to let drinking take over your life, resulting in poor grades, hurt relationships and/or injury.

If a friend of yours is making poor decisions by allowing alcohol to absorb his/her every thought, it’s best to give them a reality check and some help, not to “ruin” their “fun,” but to make our campus and community a safer place for everyone.

As a freshman, myself and all other students, had to complete the Alcohol EDU module prior to the start of the semester. This is a great tactic on behalf of the university to prevent alcohol abuse, but who is to ensure that some of us didn’t just mindlessly click through to get the course over with? In order to curb the dangers of out-of-hand drinking, the rules need to be constantly enforced, and more effective means of alcohol education need to be carried out.

And sometimes, the most powerful strategy against alcohol abuse is to be a good role model for others. Ask yourself, “Am I being smart?” and, “Are my actions worth replicating?”

From personal experience I have never regretted following the footsteps of someone who I know is a good influence because of his/her good choices. No one here is going to dictate what you can and can’t do, and if that is the case, then you need to surround yourself with better people who will lead you down the right path.

The purpose of college is to continue your training to be the best contributor to society that you can be, not to get wasted every possible chance you get.

Experience college the right way.