Borrow a bike gives campus wheels

The decision to spend $5,000 on 20 bikes for students to check out, rather than purchasing a single new piece of equipment for the student recreation center was an easy one for Mike Wise, director of recreation services.

“Instead of purchasing one exercise bike, we could buy 20 bikes to get students outside and enjoying the community,” Wise said. “It was a no brainer on our part.”

The program kicked off Sept. 7 when the student recreation center hosted a bicycle safety workshop.

Within the first 45 minutes, following the conclusion of the event, 15 of the 20 available bikes had been rented.

By the next morning, they had all been rented.

“It’s been excellent,” Wise said. “When we first purchased them over the summer, we really wanted to launch them as soon into the school year as possible but, again, we wanted to keep safety a priority. So we wanted to, as we launched the bikes, give students on campus, and even students who have bikes of their own the opportunity to learn bike safety.”.

Borrow-A-Bike allows students, especially those without a vehicle, to check out a bike and travel around campus and the city more easily.

“I really enjoy riding a bike but didn’t bring one so this was a really good opportunity to do so,” said Erin Buckner, bike renter and freshman nursing major.

When checking out a bike, students are given several accessories for their bike. Upon return, bikes are given a short inspection and sent in for any routine maintenance they need.

“The process of getting a bike wasn’t very bad,” said Cortnie Raine, bike renter and freshman secondary math education major. “There were about three sheets to sign and then you get your bike and they record the bike number, test everything, give you a helmet, give you a lock, and then send you on your way.”

Currently, students can check out a bike for one, three, or seven days.

“I checked my bike out for three days,” said Tara Wade, bike renter and freshman nursing major. “Next time I’ll definitely rent it for seven.”

According to Wise, the program not only offers students the opportunity to check out a bike for free, it also promotes a healthy lifestyle and gives students a means by which to explore the town in a more intimate way.

“If the program continues to interest students, we could be purchasing more bikes as early as spring,” Wise said.