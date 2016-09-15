Master electrician retires after 45 years of service to campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After nearly a half century at Emporia State University, Al Ziesmer, master electrician, has retired. He spent two decades with Residential Life and 25 years with Facilities.

“Spent most of time, my first 20 years, in the dorms and then the rest of my time, at the academic buildings. I really enjoyed working in the dorms,” Ziesmer said.

In his time with Facilities, Ziesmer was a supervisor and master electrician, but to those he worked with, he was much more than just that.

“Al is a person you could rely on. I think it’s more, it’s not just a job to him. He really loved the university,” Mark Runge, Ziesmer’s supervisor and director of Facilities, said.

Runge has worked with Ziesmer during his entire time with Facilities.

“We’re sorry to see Al go. Al’s done a lot of really good work for us, and he’s just a good person to work with. He could always look at something and find a way to get it done,” Ryan Kurtenbach, director of network and security solutions for IT, said.

In his time with the university, Ziesmer has seen campus undergo many transformations, from new buildings to new electric systems.

“I’ve seen new buildings come up and old buildings go down. When I first came here there were still houses in the parking lot of Towers, that’s how long I’ve been here,” Ziesmer said.

Al was also involved with the installation of a new electric system for campus.

“So the electricity wouldn’t go like it used to. Used to if one buildings would go down, they would all go down. Now we have a much more reliable electrical system,” Ziesmer said.

On top of that, Ziesmer has accumulated many years of institutional knowledge gained from his years of dedication to the university.

“When someone has 45 years of experience, they’ve been here in every nook and cranny of the campus,” Runge said.

As of 3:30 pm last Friday, Ziesmer retired from the ESU.

“I plan on working at my electric company, doing some stuff out of my basement. I have two daughters, one in Texas and one in California, so I hope to go see them some. I also have a grandson in Kansas City, so I want to go up and see him more often,” Ziesmer said.

In the meantime Runge will be searching for a new supervisor.

“It’ll be weird when I pick up the phone or try to page Al on the radio, that’s going to take some getting used to. he will be missed,” Runge said.