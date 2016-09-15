Greeks dance to benefit children, reading

Zach Fehr, sophomore marketing major, Nicolas Burzoni, junior biology major and Billy Barnett, freshman athletic training major, are all Sigma Tau Gamma members. They “super danced” all day Wednesday at 12th and Commercial to help raise money to buy books for children at the Emporia Public Library.

Sigma Sigma Sigma (Tri Sig) and Sigma Tau Gamma partnered with United Way, and “Super Danced” their way to help raise money for Emporia’s local library at the four corners of the intersection at Commercial St. and 12 St., Wednesday.

The event was to raise money for Emporia’s Public Library to buy books for children whose parents cannot afford to buy books.

The sorority and fraternity were dancing for donations, according to Billy Barnett, freshman athletic training major. Barnett said that it was for a great cause and that if he was a child whose family could not afford books, he would like it if the library bought him books.

“We’re out here, pretty much dancing around to try and get people to see what we are doing with our signs,” said Barnett. “They’ll stop and donate which we give to the library for them to buy books for the kids.”

Zoe Merz, junior psychology major and Tri Sig member, participated in the fundraiser.

“I just wanted to help,” Merz said. “Even though it is a community service event it is still fun to meet different people from the fraternity and just have a fun time.”

Tanner Smith, a freshman business administration major and Sigma Tau Gamma member, also wanted to help so that he could “give back to the community,” according to Smith.

This was Tri Sig’s first event, according to Sophie Adams, freshman physical education major.

“I like dancing…and I want to be a teacher, so it’s a bonus to help out the children,” Adams said.