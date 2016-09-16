Controller: controlling the numbers from behind the scenes

Marry Mingenback, the controller at Emporia State University, works away in the office yesterday on the first floor of Plumb Hall. Mingenback’s job is to gather financial information and then to allocate those funds reserved through the year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Countless students pass by the Controller’s office located on the first floor of Plumb Hall on their daily commute to classes.

“I control the numbers,” said Mary Mingenback, Controller.

Mingenback sits at the head of both the Cashiers and Student Accounts department, as well as Accounting Services. The Controller’s duties are broad, but focus on collecting money and paying bills for the university.

One of the most important tasks Mingenback handles is producing the university’s annual financial report, a summary of all the revenues and all of the expenses the university has.

The office takes on the responsibility of handling tuition and fees for all students and all payments that come in, as well as handling all the billing, and financial aid money.

“Our office assists students with their student accounts,” said Missy Nurnberger, Public Service Administrator.

Beyond handling the accounting functions, the office offers assistance to students in various ways, such as handling student appeals, refunds and buzzin assistance, according to Nurnberger.

“We talk to them about direct deposits, and teach them simple things like how to write a check, or how to keep record in a check register,” said Nurnberger.

Migenback’s duties are vital to the operation of the university, though the greatest challenge the Controller faces is keeping up with constant deadlines.

“Making sure all of the reporting that we have to do for the state of Kansas gets done in a timely manner is probably the biggest difficulty,” Mingenback said.

Another critical responsibility is ensuring professors get their supplies for their classrooms on time.

Mingenback is not without help, however. Two assistant controllers aid with cashiering responsibilities and accounts payable responsibilities. Within those areas, the department consists of fourteen members, along with the Controller at the head.

When asked about the title, Mingenback said she had not heard about it being considered as ominous.

One student had another idea. “It sounds like a cool place to chill, like a video game lounge,” said Hannah Hewett, social science education senior, who believes the campus could benefit from such a thing.

Mingenback believes the most critical piece of her position is making sure that money is collected for the university and bills are paid properly.

Mingenback has few interactions with students, though her work goes a long way in ensuring the campus remains stable and the numbers kept under control.