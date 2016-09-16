Gfriends: bringing cultures together one friend at a time

Yuan Xiao, biology graduate student, answers a few questions about Global Friends during an interview Monday outside the Office of International Education in Memorial Union. Global Friends is a student program that teaches students about cultural differences and is a way for students to discuss the transition between countries and culture.

Global Friends, or Gfriends, is a student program out of the Office of International Education (OIE), that offers Hornets a chance to learn and experience world cultures and lifestyles through conversation partners. The program seeks to benefit both incoming international students and students interested in traveling abroad.

“I started the program with the international students in mind, who need help getting adjusted to campus life, to ESU, and the U.S., as well as domestic students that are study abroad participants who want to get connected with international students in the country they are going to,” said Rozita Smith, director of international student and scholar services.

The program is designed to introduce students to one another, pairing them together so they can engage in conversation and dialogue.

“It’s actually quite important because it helps them (international students) with their English and getting to know our culture, and it totally helps with our misconceptions about their culture,” said Mary Foster, junior nursing major and Gfriend.

Foster joined the program after it was made known to her through Hornet Announcements, though her interest comes from her previous experience with foreign cultures.

“I was in the dorms last year for spring semester and I had two Chinese roommates and I really enjoyed that,” Foster said. “I thought I’d like to do it again.”

International students, whether they are new to ESU and the U.S. or returning students, see the benefit to joining the program as well.

“I want to know about America,”said Yuan Xiao, graduate student, biology major and Foster’s Gfriend. “I think it’s the best way and quickest way to know about it, with a friend you can share your life with.”

The two have met once since joining the program. They gave introductions, shared interests and spoke of family during their first conversation. Xiao finds the conversations are a chance to relax from the stress that comes with routine study and homework, as well as finding a chance to learn more of the American lifestyle.

Around 30 students are enrolled in the program thus far, and Smith said they are still looking for interested Hornets.

“We really need help,” Smith said. “We really need friends, especially American friends, so our international students can get connected with American friends as soon as possible, because a lot of them are interested in meeting American students.”

The OIE began offering the program shortly after the semester began. With around 500 students representing roughly 59 countries, Smith recognized the opportunity to bring students together.

“We have the resources,” Smith said. “The program offers more opportunities for students interested in getting adjusted and learning new culture, a chance to support each other, as fellow students.”