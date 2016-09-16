Students helping students in ACES program

Bekah Lane, a senior biology major and an Academic Center for Excellence and Success tutor, assists junior recreation major, Etta Kindle, with a biology assignments. ACES is open Sunday through Friday, with tutors available to answer questions and provide assistance with coursework.

In the William Allen White library, there are a number of services that Emporia State University students can access and use to their advantage. While the writing center, including the English language learner lab (ELL lab) has been a part of the campus for many years, ACES (Academic Center for Excellence and Success) works to assist students in a number of areas.

“Our faculty are the experts, but a lot of times, the students can present it from a different angle and way that the students can connect to and understand,” said Gary Rapp, ACES director. “It isn’t a matter of right or wrong; it is just a matter of looking from a different perspective.”

Previously student helpers were called tutors.

“We prefer to be called learning partners and we work one on one with students but we don’t like to think of ourselves above the students,” said Sammy Beck, senior English major. “We are more of a companion.”

ACES is an umbrella learning center that offers tutoring in biology, chemistry, psychology, geography, math for elementary education majors, research and citation, as well as the writing center.

In addition, students can receive one-on-one counseling to learn time management, study skills, ways to beat procrastination and managing stress.

“We get students to understand how they learn, what their style of preference is, what their passion is, or what they want to do going forward out of college,” said Rapp.

ACES partners with different organizations and agencies on campus to ensure that students are successful in both their academics and personal life. Residential life, veteran services, the office of diversity and inclusion, the honors college, the counseling and wellness center and disciplinary services are just a few of the partnerships that ACES has developed in the past year to assist students.

“A lot of times it comes to external stresses, so I try to connect them to other services around the campus that can help eliminate those stresses,” said Rapp.

In the ELL lab, students whose primary language isn’t English or students who need indepth help, can receive one-on-one assistance geared to improve their writing and grammar capabilities.

“Students who are not native speakers and need help more than just help with an assignment or editing a paper,” said Harry Spencer, ELL lab director.

Students can set up an appointment with the ELL lab on the Emporia website, under the tutoring tab.

“We have students of all level as far as success,” said Rapp. “Come here early in the semester, check out the resources and become familiar with them before you even need help in a particular subject.”

Students can find the operating hours for ACES on the ESU website or on the second floor of the library.