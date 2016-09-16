Faculty Senate discusses concealed carry weapon policy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At their first meeting of the semester, the faculty senate did a first reading of the policy on Weapons Possession: Concealed Carry, a document put together by the weapons policy task force, a group created by President Garrett, last semester.

“I asked faculty affairs (committee) to take a look at faculty protections and make contact with some of the other shared government’s people, because this an issue that affects the whole university and it would be really good if we had equivalent procedures and stood together as a faculty,” said Andrew Houchins, professor of music and faculty senate president.

Kevin Johnson, general counsel for ESU and a member of the weapon policy task force, was present at the meeting to answer questions about the policy.

“The policy outlines what Kansas law is, as far as carrying a concealed weapon, and it also focuses on safety in the concealed carry and, I think that was the main issue, preventing an accidental discharge,” Houchins said. “While the bill is coming out of Faculty Senate exec, it’s almost verbatim one of the two policy choices that task force presented. I think the reason this is coming up soon is because President Garrett has to present ESU’s policy in October, along with all the other university presidents, so we were hoping to have a policy the she could bring to the BOR (Board of Regents) that also has the support of the faculty senate.”

Dan Matisa, assistant professor of theatre, posed a question on gun free zones where an accidental discharge could cause more mayhem, like a gun going off in a chemistry lab, and it’s compliance to the law (state law involving concealed carry on campus) during the meeting.

“The law does say that a section of a building can be made gun free, and the discussion is centered around labs and other things where there are substances and equipment that is more dangerous than normal types of things,” Johnson said. “So an accidental discharge could be worse if it also broke something.”

However the law is very strict on making a place gun free, according to Johnson.

“There’s only two ways to make a section gun free,” Johnson said “One is that we’d have to have adequate security measures at each entrance or seal one of the entrances and have adequate security measure at the other entrance. Adequate security measures, is defined in the statute, as being an armed security guard at the entrance with a metal detector and a wand to screen each person that comes in.”

The cost of an armed security guard with a metal detector and wand to stand at each, non sealed door, to screen the people to come in, is terribly expensive, according to Johnson.

“It’d be a lot less expensive if it was just for an event, which some universities may do, for particular events because it’s a limited amount of time, but if they have a chemistry lab permanently off limits to guns they’d have to have that as a full time thing,” Johnson said.

Johnson then described the only other way to make a section “gun free.”

“ The other way is to have restricted access,” Johnson said. “Restricted access is still not clearly defined enough in the statute, but we think it means that there would have to be a key code or a swipe lock key to get into the lab. Only authorized personnel could only get into the lab for whatever reason whatsoever,”

Authorized personnel would include employees, but it is unclear who else might be authorized personnel, according to Johnson.

“It could be students, we think it should include students, because they would be coming into the lab for their education,” Johnson said. “But if it includes the faculty that go in there and the students aren’t registered in the course then nobody else could go in there ever. There seems to be a way to get other people authorized for other purposes. That route is just unknown,”

The Board of Regents has requested the Attorney General’s office to write an opinion that explains what restricted access means and who is authorized persons so the universities can better know how to address it, according to Johnson.

“Although the law does allow for certain areas to be restricted or off limits, the means to do it are either unaffordable or, frankly right now, not fully understood,” Johnson said. “Bottom line is we aren’t going to be able to do it at present. At the task force we talked about that certain issue a lot and as much as people would like to have certain areas off limits, we’re not going to be able to get that accomplished,”

If President Garrett were to put the policy into the manual without having it go through faculty senate, then the senate would be unable to amend the policy. However, with the consent of the senate and a signature from Garrett, they are able to amend the policy and have input on it, according to Rob Catlett, faculty senate vice president, member of the weapons policy task force, director of the center for economic education and assistant professor of mathematics and economics.

The weapons policy will undergo its second reading at 3:30 next Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Preston Family Room.