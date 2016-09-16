Diversity and inclusion forum held to review diversity plan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The office of diversity and inclusion is hosting several forums where the Emporia State University community is allowed to review the policy developed by the group and voice their comments and concerns.

“What we’re going to ask you to do, is take these papers (the diversity and inclusion plan draft) then discuss it amongst yourselves,” said Gary Wyatt, associate provost, director of the honors college, professor of sociology, anthropology, and crime and delinquency studies, and co-chair of the University Diversity and Inclusion committee.

The goal of the listing sessions is to allow the ESU community to react to the document, not for the university diversity and inclusion committee to defend the plan, according to Wyatt.

“People are looking at the actual draft of the plan and responding to a questionnaire,” Wyatt said. “There will be three more of these meetings. The next two will involve the entire campus community, everyone’s invited to all of them, but the next two are specifically for students, all faculty and staff and community members. Then there will be a final one at the end of the month, again anyone can come to it, but a special invitation will be given to all campus governing bodies.”

The first sessions was for university deans, directors and chairs and they were given 40 minutes to go over the eight page document and discuss it amongst their group of colleagues.

There were two groups of about six people from various departments at the university. .

“I would like to see a founding definition,” said Jerald Spotswood, dean of the graduate school and distance education. “We keep talking as if we are all understanding together what we mean by diversity and inclusion…I can broaden that definition by far, so I’d like to see, as part of that actual definition, what do we mean by a diverse campus (and) what do we mean by hiring a diverse faculty?”

Spotswood was speaking of broadening the definition to include class diversity, specifically those students that are nicked named “first generation students,” meaning they are students who are the first of their family to attend college.

“This discussion we’re having here, we’ve already increased our awareness of about class and reclassing which wasn’t at the top of our list,” said Dan Stiffler, chair of the school for leadership, middle and secondary education. “As an outcome: awareness. Faculty awareness…and administration awareness. We probably need workshops, we need sessions, we need opportunities to help faculty and administration to understand the students that are coming through the door.”

The next university diversity and inclusion listening session will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the memorial union ballroom.