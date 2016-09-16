A concealed carry campus, no matter what

Last spring semester, President Allison Garrett put together a weapons policy task force to come up with a policy for how Emporia State University would handle the new law allowing people to conceal and carry on campus. The task force has fulfilled its task and now it’s up to the Faculty Senate to make amendments to it.

“The Faculty Senate could not have fought this policy,” said Gregory Schneider, professor of social sciences and chair of the Faculty Affairs committee. “The Board of Regents has adjoined the universities to develop policies for concealed carry. Last year groups of people meet on campus to go over and develop a policy. By the summer we had something so we met once during the summer and purposed putting this bill forward.”

If the faculty senate does not put the bill forward, Garrett could put a policy in the university policy manual without the senate’s okay, according to Schneider.

“If that’s the case, the senate faculty would lose any ability to ever amend or change that,” Schneider said. “I think it’s incumbent on the faculty senate to probably do a bill that will allow us, if we so choose, to amend it or to change it in ways going forward if we want. It has to be consistent with the Board of Regents policy and with the law, so there’s no real choice for us . We could say ‘don’t do it,’ but I doubt that would be the outcome,”

The faculty affairs committee discussed two amendments and resolutions to the weapons policy last Tuesday, Sept. 13. The first amendment the committee discuss was submitted by Dan Colson, assistant professor of English, modern language and journalism, which dealt with creating an investigation committee that would investigate the report made about the violation to the policy and the sanctions for violating the policy.

“Basically I was trying to blend together what he had talked about at the last meeting while still addressing Rob Catlett’s concerns about due process,” Colson said. “So I pulled from two major sources, one was the grievance policy that we just passed last year which has mechanisms in it for creating grievance committees anytime one is needed and then from the lengthier version of the weapons policy produced by the weapons policy task force last spring. I kind of took those two and merged them together to outline the forming of an investigation committee in the investigation sections of the amendment and then the sanctions policy I more or less created full ploth from the motives I expressed two week ago.”

The amendment outlines creating a five-person Weapons Policy Investigation Committee (WPIC) of select individuals as chosen by the Faculty Senate Executive Committee. The WPIC is formed from members of the accused individuals groups, i.e. faculty, students, visitor, along with other members from any group, at the Faculty Senate Executive Committee’s discretion, according to the amendment.

The WPIC will then handle the investigation and conduct hearings so they can discuss the and evaluate the information gathered received before preparing a written report. The following sanctions for any violation of the Weapons Policy, except for knowingly making a false report, shall be termination for faculty, expulsion for students and visitors being permanently barred from campus, according to the amendment.

“If we are in generally support of the policy as written, and if we take at face value Kevin Johnson and Rob Catlett’s explanation that their goal is to make it safe when people do carry guns on campus, then even a small violation of that we must interpret as violating that goal, it’s a safety thing,” Colson said. “Therefore, I will continue to insist that anyone who cannot make themselves aware of the rules and follow those rules to the letter should not carry a gun on campus, and if they do, the stakes are too high for us to put in that wiggle room.”