Servers shut down across campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Being in college you rely on technology so much, not just your phones, but your computers to do your assignments, so I think for them (Emporia State information technology) to be on top of that is a big factor,” said Taylor Stohs, a freshman and undecided major.

Last Wednesday, servers at Emporia State University shut down across the campus.

“Wednesday night was a frustrating one because it impacted our Y, W, and our X-drives,” said Cory Falldine, chief information officer and associate vice president of information technology. “We had a conflict in our storage system and that issue within that system did cause all of our shared storage devices to lock up and the only way to recover from that was to reboot them.”

The department has already begun work on a long term plan to move a lot of the storage to a more sustainable and stable environment so issues, like the shutdown on Wednesday, can be minimized and prevented altogether.

Falldine encouraged students in the event that they have any technical issues to always call the help desk to report the problem and for assistance in solving it.

“Whenever we have issues like that we go back through and try to pinpoint what caused it to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Falldine.

The Bulletin experienced the server problem first hand during our production night which made it difficult for us to access the files we needed so that we could complete that week’s paper.

“It is important for fellow hornets to have patience,” said Kirsten Baska, freshman elementary education major. “It (IT) is a high pressured job and it (server shutdown) is a temporary problem, it will be ok.”