Rosa Parks’ attorney, Fred Gray, to speak at inauguration

Attorney Fred Gray is to speak today at 7:30 p.m. in Albert Taylor Hall, and will receive Emporia State University's second honorary doctorate. Gray represented iconic civil right leaders, including Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Attorney Fred Gray will speak at 7:30 p.m., tonight in Albert Taylor Hall in honor of President Allison Garrett’s inauguration, as well as offer students a time to ask questions about his experiences.

“He has such an amazing life story,” said Garrett. “The generation of leaders who changed so many laws in this country, very few of them are with us today. This was an opportunity to bring in someone who was at the forefront of the civil rights movement.”

Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1930, Gray grew up in a town that was completely segregated. Early on, Gray was interested in the ministry and attended a preaching school in Nashville for African-Americans. Upon his completion in Nashville, he enrolled at Alabama State to become an educator.

“I recognized that everything was completely segregated and also recognized that we had a serious problem of African American uses of the city buses,” said Gray.

African-Americans in Montgomery were being mistreated on the city buses, with one man even being killed as result of an incident.

“I made a personal commitment as a teenager that I was going to finish Alabama State,” said Gray. “I was going to be a lawyer, because lawyers could help solve some of the problems we were having.”

Gray made plans to leave Alabama because he was not able to attend law school in his home state because of his color.

“I’d go to somebody’s law school, come back to Alabama, take the bar exam, and become a lawyer and destroy everything segregated I could find,” said Gray.

Gray was admitted to the Ohio Bar in August of 1954 and the Alabama Bar in September of 1954 and has been practicing law for 62 years. With that, he began to do what he wanted to do, work against segregation.

He represented those involved in the Montgomery bus boycott, introduced Dr. King to the community in Montgomery and was his first lawyer. Gray also represented Claudette Colvin, who did the same thing as Rosa Parks did nine months before, worked on the Voting Rights Act, helped file lawsuits that desegregated the major educational institutions in Alabama, and worked on the majority of civil rights movements in Alabama since 1954.

For the second time in Emporia State University history, an honorary doctorate will be given to Gray.

“It’s an honor that is reserved for people whose lives we would hold up as role models for our students,” said President Garrett.

In addition to Gray’s presentation, ESU’s library and archives has a collection of works describing what it was like to be a black person in Emporia during the civil rights movement.

A display will be set up on Thursday night, showcasing some of the events that took place in Emporia during that time, mirroring some of events that took place on the national scale.

“I hope students will come out,” said Jennifer Denton, co-chair of the presidential inauguration committee and vice president for stewardship and administration. “Like a lot of college campuses, we are having discussions about race and diversity. I hope people will come and listen to race and history and continue that very respectful discussion.”

Gray will be speaking 7:30 p.m. tonight in Albert Taylor Hall in Plumb Hall.