What is the most adult thing you’ve done this semester?
I paid off $4,000 of bills. (Abby Ponce )
Got an internship
Probably applying for graduation. I guess that’s pretty adult.
Setting up doctor appointments.
Go to work.
I went to a casino when I turned 21.
