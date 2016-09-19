Cancer survivors recognized at Relay for Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Members of the Emporia community gather at Lyon County Fairgrounds on Saturday to participate in the Relay for Life campaign, which serves to raise money towards cancer
research and honors the memory of those lost to the disease. The relay track was laid out with empty bags honoring those who have lost the fight against cancer.
The Olpe Fire Department’s booth at the campaign includes a
dunk tank, where a volunteer from the department is dunked into the water. Lyon County raised $43,000 for the American Cancer Society
Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority
sisters show their support at the Relay for Life Campaign. The sorority laid blankets out by their booth.
