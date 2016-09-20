Finicky Sponsors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Endorsement deals have been falling through the cracks for many athletes lately, but Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is one athlete in particular that should not have been dropped by his current sponsors.

Marshall lost endorsement deals with The Air Academy, Federal Credit Union and CenturyLink for taking a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers last Thursday.

In a press release on Monday, CenturyLink released a somewhat passive-aggressive statement explaining why they are dropping Marshall from their current payroll:“We completely respect Brandon Marshall’s personal decision and right to take an action to support something in which he strongly believes. America is anchored in the right of individuals to express their beliefs. While we acknowledge Brandon’s right, we also believe that whatever issues we face, we also occasionally must stand together to show our allegiance to our common bond as a nation. In our view, the national anthem is one of those moments. For this reason, while we wish Brandon the best this season, we are politely terminating our agreement with him.”

Typically, an athlete’s endorsement deals are terminated due to: failing a drug test, getting convicted of a DUI, an act of violence against humans or animals, possession of drugs or weapons, or extramarital affairs. Marshall did none of these; he simply expressed his beliefs.

Marshall never represented himself or his team in a negative way by silently kneeling and personally believes he did nothing wrong.

In a recent interview, Marshall said that he will continue to take a knee during the anthem for the foreseeable future.

Like 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Marshall has stated that his cause is much greater than his career, which sets an example I think many people, not just athletes, can learn from.

It is not always about what you do, it’s about how you do it and the impact you make on society.

“I just lost another endorsement,” Marshall said on Twitter. “But it’s not going to make me lose any sleep… I understand there will be things that come up, criticism and support. I just have to do what I think is right.”

I can slightly understand where Marshall’s sponsors are coming from, but I think that if they really wanted to help him make a difference, they would have continued their current agreement.

He is standing for something he believes in.

It would have been a great opportunity for the sponsors to stand and show the nation that they care about the very prominent issues of police violence and discrimination as well.

While we do stand as one nation, we are a nation consisting of many unique individuals and points of view.

We don’t all come from one belief system.

Therefore, it’s important, especially for those in positions of prominence and power, to be able to stand in unity with those that cannot express themselves as easily.