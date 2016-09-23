Faculty Senate rushes to pass weapons policy bill on concealed carry

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Faculty Senate passed Faculty Senate Bill 16001 Weapons Policy: Concealed Carry Tuesday with no amendments to it and only one resolution before the time was up. The bill passed with 19 in favor, five against and three abstentions.

“I’ve been doing some poking around and I asked university counsel,” said Andrew Houchins, professor of music and Faculty Senate president. “We (the university) are stuck with concealed carry, regardless of if we’re for it or against it, and the only thing that can change that is government, the legislature changing the law or maybe a judge striking down the law. That’s the only thing that can really change the concealed carry. So we can try and we can either pass a bill… and we can try and have some effect on it or not, it all depends.”

The bill comes from Faculty Senate, goes to President Garrett, who then has to present it to the Kansas Board of Regents in October, who then approves it before taking it to the legislator who approves the policy, according to Houchins.

“Ultimately if they decide they don’t like what we’ve done, they say ‘to heck with it’ and pass their law,” Houchins said.

Before moving on to vote on the bill, the senate discussed an amendment by Dan Colson, assistant professor of English, modern language and journalism, that added “teeth” to the bill in hopes of discouraging concealed carry on campus.

“I think we all…saw the survey results last year of faculty and staff,” Colson said. “80 percent of people, in one form or another, prefer not allowing concealed carry on campus, 50 percent of people said they’re less likely to work here if concealed carry were allowed on campus, 74 percent said it would affect their teaching introducing view challenging material, 70 percent said it would negatively impact their courses and how they teach and over 50 percent said they’d feel less safe.”

The discussion over Colson’s amendment included discussing, and voting on, an amendment to amend Colson’s amendment by Joe Kern, instructional designer for information technology. The amendment contained three separate amendments

“The basis (of the amendment) was, looking at this, all three are kind of related to the fact there is already a workplace campus violence section of the UPM (university policy manual) and in a lot of way it really mirrors what this is going to be, what the weapons policy is going to do,” Kern said. “Where there is already a committee so if there is a perceived threat to someone on campus, they submit it to the right people and then a committee forms and that committee decides on what action to take.”

The faculty senate spent several minutes discussing Kern’s amendments, passing the first of the three amendments before ultimately having Kern withdraw the other two amendments due to time constraints.

“The President has to submit a weapons policy by noon on September 28, which is Wednesday of next week,” said David Cordle, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Faculty senate was attempting to buy time to review the amendments and rework them before voting on them the next faculty senate meeting, Oct. 4, which is when they would also vote on the bill since they are unable to vote on a bill when amendments are on the table.

This resulted in the senate voting to withdraw the amendments before moving on to vote on Colson’s amendment, which was shot down by a vote of seven in favor, 16 against, and four abstentions.

Kern then withdrew his amendment.

“What we’re left with is a bill that, by it’s own crafters admission, was designed primarily for safety, that is the safety of accidental discharge, that we want to insure that these things don’t happen,” Colson said. “What it does not do is provide any mechanism, at all and this is in the draft of the policy without my amendment. It does not have any sanctions outlined, it does not have any due process outlined and, while I share the concern of many, I too do not want someone’s gun to fall out of their pocket and shoot me, but I’m also concerned with the chilling factor of weapons on campus.”

Colson again cited the over 50 percent of the faculty and staff that completed that survey that said they would feel less safe on campus if concealed carry was allowed.

“Now that ship has sailed. Concealed carry is going to be allowed, we can’t do anything about that,” Colson said.

The next faculty senate meeting will be at 3:30 Oct. 4

INFOGRAPHIC BY KALLIOPE CRAFT