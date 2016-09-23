Smoking Where Prohibited

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State University is, for many, a home away from home.

Students come here from as close as a few blocks away to as far as the other side of the world. Whether a student lives on or off campus, they will spend quite a bit of time here.

Most of us have classes, extracurricular activities, however, unlike your home perhaps, smoking is prohibited inside all buildings on campus and within 30 feet of all campus buildings and facilities. There are certain places marked as non-smoking, yet no one seems to care.

Walking to class, I see someone smoking on a regular basis. Sometimes, they’re not 30 feet from a building. Smoking in a public place, legal or not, is gross. It may be an addiction, but smoking affects everyone around the person.

I understand that people who smoke need to “get their fix,” but they should know where they are able to and what places they should avoid.

When smoking, people should definitely avoid high traffic areas such as Union Square, where there is a “no smoking” sign, in case you did not know.

Smokers should also avoid smoking close to building entrances. When I walk by a building entrance, I am overwhelmed by the smell of smoke.

More than that, I believe that the university should do a better job of educating students, faculty and community members about the rules on tobacco use. The tobacco policy is in the student handbook, but you have to actively search for the handbook online. I could not find a direct link to the handbook, so how should anyone know that there even is one or that it includes a policy on tobacco use?

Campus Police and Safety, as well as university staff, should do a better job monitoring tobacco use and taking action when necessary. Smoking in a public place, especially around the dorms or other buildings where people are throughout the day, is a threat to the health and well being of students on campus. I am a flute performance major. I need as much lung power as I can get in order to play the flute well. If I am passing by someone smoking on my way to practice, that affects how well I play and how much work I can get done.

The issue of secondhand smoke is a very real thing. According to the American Cancer Society, secondhand smoke can lead to multiple different types of cancers, such as lung, brain, bladder, breast and others. It can also lead to heart attack or stroke.

If you are a smoker, avoid smoking in areas with high traffic and within 30 feet of buildings. Smoking on campus is not only an issue of the smell, but it poses a health problem to everyone, smoker or nonsmoker.

We should be able to live freely at our home away from home without the risk of being surrounded by smoke.