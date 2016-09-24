Quivira encourages ESU creativity with student run publication

Anne Scheckel, Quivira member and senior English major, reads her “Gods of Lost Things” last Wednesday in Plumb Hall for the Quivra Launch Party. Quivira is a student literary club and on-campus registered student organization that publishes student work. Quivira is published once a year. Submissions for the next Quivira publication are due in December. (Donald Goode)
Amanda Mechtley, Quivira member and graduate English student, Amy Sage Webb, adviser for Quivira and professor of English, modern language and journalism, Mostafa Ahmed, Quivira member and graduate English student, Nick Clohecy, Quivira vice president and junior English secondary education major and Haley Wofford, Quivira president and senior English major, composition and literature major read through their Quivira books. (Donald Goode)
