Full inauguration costs unknown by committee

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Perhaps when things are seemingly at their darkest, it might be the time for a celebration of who we are and what our institution means,” said Jim Bartruff, co-chair of the inauguration planning committee and director of theatre.

At a time of budget cuts from the state, and tuition increases to the students, co-chairs of the inauguration committee Jennifer Denton, foundation vice president for stewardship and administration and associate vice president for university advancement, and Bartruff were in charge of the planning of President Garrett’s inauguration while being intentional with every dollar spent.

“Before President Garrett arrived, she had asked the cabinet whether an inauguration was something we ought to do,” said Denton, “so we talked that through and decided that it was a good idea because it would give us an opportunity to bring lots of people to campus, get lots of wonderful publicity for the campus, for the faculty and students, all the great things they’re doing.”

President Garrett, along with the committee members, e m p h a s i s e d “campus and community” as an overarching theme both in the planning of the ceremony and the inauguration ceremony itself. Not only was the theme throughout the ceremony, but also in the funding aspect of the inauguration.

“We were able to fund this 100% through private funds so we didn’t use any state dollars or tuition dollars on it, which I think is great,” said Denton. “Like most things at Emporia State, we all kind of pitched in.”

The total cost for the inauguration was well below their $50,000 budget, however, the final cost is still unknown. Compared to the previous inauguration, held in 2007 for Emporia State University’s 17th president, 26% less money was spent.

The committee was able to secure community support to help with some aspects of the event and Bartruff characterized their contributions as vital to the success of the ceremony.

“I think it is great that they aren’t using our tuition dollars for the inauguration,” said Kay Andrews, a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major. “It shows that they value the people’s opinion and make sure that our money is going to our classrooms and our professors.”

The majority of the expenses from the inauguration went to bringing in Attorney Fred Gray for his address on Thursday night, as well as the honorariums paid to the Emporia State University departments of music and theatre for their participation in the ceremony. The remainder of the budget went toward printing, promotions, Professor James Ehlers’ creation of the medallion and food.

“It was a splendid celebrate and will be providing a great deal of significance and memories for years to come,” said Bartruff.