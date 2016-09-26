Police Reports from ESU Police and Safety

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sept. 14

Twin Towers Complex Reception Center reported a suspicious odor on South Twin Towers 4th floor. Officers were unable to locate source.

Sept. 15

Officer provided escort for a female student from Sector 5 to Trusler Hall.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a suspicious activity call at 12th and Exchange.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a search for a suspected auto burglar in the vicinity of 11th and Union.

Sept. 16

WAW Library zone 35 Burglary. Second floor near Room 220. Human error.

Officer stopped KS 549HPU in 400 E 12th. Verbal warning for defective tail light.

Officer stopped KS 656HPV in 10 W 12th. Verbal warning for defective headlight.

Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a fight at 210 W 13th.

Officers responded to North Twin Towers 3rd floor for report of a suspicious odor. No contact was made.

Officer took a report of a non-injury accident involving KS 161HCN and KS 289GYB at 1519 Merchant.

Officer stopped TX CLZ013 at 200 W 15th. Verbal warning given for a defective headlight.

Sept. 17

Mike Mercer reported the smell of natural gas outside the women’s restroom in west Welch Stadium. Officers placed barricades around the meter and contacted Ty Gaines and Kansas Gas.

Officer stopped KS ‘In God We Trust’ tag AF124 in 900 E 12th. Officer advised subject he had lost items from his truck in 600 E 12th.

Sept. 18

Officer assisted KS 932BQB at 15th and Wooster Dr. Vehicle was moved to the side of roadway.

Residential Life staff reported the north elevator in South Twin Towers was stuck on the 4th floor. Elevator is out of service.

Male student reported three male subjects in Campus Woods dressed in camouflage and possibly had assault rifles. Subjects were playing a game using Airsoft rifles.

Officer stopped KS Personalized ‘MEWTWO’ in Sector 2. Verbal warning for a one-way violation in Sector 3.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a battery investigation in 1300 Merchant.

Female student requested to speak with an officer at WAW Library in reference to a threat via text message.

Officer stopped KS 881HBH in 1500 Morse Dr. Verbal warning for a stop sign violation at 15th and Morse Dr.

Student Guard reported a male subject possibly smoking marijuana in Union Square. Subject left prior to officers’ arrival.

Officer reported a bicycle accident involving a female student on the Walking Mall. Subject did not feel she needed medical attention.

Morse Hall Complex Reception Center and Resident Assistant reported a male subject was having an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite.

Sept. 19

Ambulance responded to Plumb Hall Room 108 for an unconscious person. Subject was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health.

Sept. 20

Female student requested to speak with an officer in reference to a threat.

Officer stopped KS Motorcycle 86DNV at 10th and East. Verbal warning for excessive