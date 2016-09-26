New Dean looks to implement library security system

Michelle Hammond, Emporia State University’s new dean of libraries and archives, discusses security improvement she plans to bring this semester to ESU’s William Allen White Library on Tuesday. Past security measures were in place but had been taken down during the library constructional improvements.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Since renovations began in 2013 at the William Allen White library several emergency exit alarms and detection arms have been disabled or removed. In that same time, the number of materials that have gone missing has increased by up to 650 percent in certain areas.

“We sometimes do snapshots of our losses in our libraries, and we did that recently and we did a full inventory in 2013, and the losses between 2013 and now in deck one (out of six decks) went from 38 items lost to 267,” said Michelle Hammond, dean of university libraries and archives.

Other areas like fiction and picture books have experienced losses as well, though not as steep. These losses, along with other events have encouraged library faculty and staff to begin exploring possibilities to reinstate previous security.

“My first and foremost thing is safety first and then concerns we were initially addressing were in regards to a drifter,” Hammond, said.

“It was a recurring issue and one time he was found in the staff break room,” said Cynthia Kane, professor of university libraries and archives.

These incidences fueled the beginning conversations as to what security measures could possibly be implemented in the future. Additionally, guidelines set forth by the library leadership and management association (LLMA) must be considered.

“We’ve been looking different possibilities, and looking at dollar amounts that we have all our ducks in a row,” Hammond said.

According to the Library Security Guidelines Document, it is suggested that library directors be responsible for “ensuring the physical protection of both library staff and library patrons.”

“I don’t know that it would be an installation as much as a reimplementation of prior security,” Hammond said. “But we do want to have a plan in case we need to up our security measures.”

Students are also being encouraged to provide feedback as far as what they would like to see of library security.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from you all in these conversations later on,” Hammond said.