Civil rights attorney Fred Gray speaks out on racism during ESU visit

Fred Gray, attorney and civil rights activist, delivers acceptance speech after receiving an honorary degree last Thursday night in Albert Taylor Hall. Fred Gray spoke in honor of President Allison Garrett’s inauguration and has published an autobiography titled “Bus Ride to Justice” which is available at the ESU bookstore.

Fred Gray Sr., civil rights attorney, kicked off Emporia State University’s President Allison Garrett’s inauguration by delivering a speech to ESU faculty, staff, students and to members of the Emporia community, last Thursday.

“In recent years we’ve had some serious problems,” Gray said. “The Supreme Court that used to depend on to protect the rights of the minorities, including women, have been ruling against us. We have had district and federal courts that have been ruling against us. We have had in recent years the matter of young African American men who have been killed, and we have had policemen who have been killed and we have had people even in church who have been killed, through no fault of their own. What I’m saying here is we still have some serious problems confronting us.”

Gray was chosen to be the kickoff speaker due to his connection to Garrett’s background as an attorney and because Garrett knew him well enough that she could ask him to come and speak, according to Jennifer Denton, co-chair of the inauguration committee and ESU foundation vice president for stewardship and administration.

“In recognition of the widely acclaimed contributions of Mr. Freddie Gray Sr. and his lifelong dedication to the common good, Emporia State University is proud to honor this truly distinguished civil rights leader,” Garrett said.

Gray was awarded an honorary doctorate by Garrett, making it the second honorary doctorate ESU has ever awarded.

The first honorary doctorate was given in 1985.

“I want to accept this honorary degree on behalf of the unknown clients that I had the privilege of representing over the last 62 years,” Gray said. “Those unknown clients, like Claudette Colvin who did what Mrs. Parks but did it nine months before, whose person is like the students at Alabama State College in Montgomery who were arrested for attempting to receive service in the courthouse and they were expelled from Alabama State University and those 623 men who were participants in the Tuskegee syphilis study in a program sponsored by the federal government which resulted in the deaths of many of those individuals. I will accept this honorary degree on their behalf and on behalf of the other clients I’ve had the pleasure of representing during the last 62 years.”

Gray left those that came to hear him talk with a challenge.

“If what I have said to you means anything, it means, unfortunately, that racism is still alive in this country,” Gray said. “If the life and work of Dr. King means anything, it means that the struggle continues for people who test us under the law, particularly for women and minorities. It means that there is a real challenge as to rather the gains we have obtained will be continued or we will lose them. If we lose it means that Dr. King and all those who have ruined their lives for the protection of human and civil rights would have died in vain. If we lose the nation loses.”

Gray had four things he wanted to leave with the audience as part of his challenge.

“One; recognize that racism is alive and well and that is wrong,” Gray said. “The second thing we must recognize is that it’s not going to go away by itself, we’re going to have to come up with a plan. The third thing; a plan is no good unless you execute it. And fourth, if everyone one of us were to wish that all the race problems would be over one day and we just wake up one day and it gone, but it’s not going to go that way. Each one of us individually is going