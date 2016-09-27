Hispanic heritage month kicks off with festivities
Yesterday night played host to many activities on campus, but Kellogg Circle played host to brilliant colors, food and heritage. The Hispanic heritage month kick-off featured food, conversation, dancing and music yesterday evening from 5-7 p.m.
“An event like this makes me proud that I chose Emporia State. And proud of the Hispanic communities both on and off campus,” said Jean Cantero, president of Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) and senior communication major.
The event included both organizations from the community and from Emporia State.
“The collaboration between organizations and individuals is truly what made it possible to put this on,” said Michael Torres, admissions counselor.
“The kick off this year was a push to make Hispanic Heritage month much bigger this year,” said Deanna Williams, director of diversity programs.
Additionally, the kick off is helping to raise money for the Latino leadership scholarship.
“We charged each of the vendors a fee and we’re raising money with the raffle tonight,” Torres said.
The scholarship is offered to any student demonstrating financial need given that they are also contributing to the Hispanic community.
This year, Hispanic heritage month runs from September 21 to October 15 and features events hosted by several different organizations. HALO, Phi Iota Alpha, and Kappa Delta Chi are all teaming together to help raise awareness about the Hispanic population.
“They’re going to do a piñata bash again along with two cine nights and some other things,” Williams said. “There will be dancing too.”
With events spanning nearly a month, students are encouraged to attend events and try things that they otherwise may not encounter.
William encourages people to get involved with the events if they are curious.
“I think it’s really important to know about the heritage and culture of people who are maybe even your classmates,” Cantero said.
