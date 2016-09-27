Diversity and Inclusion Alliance Presents Draft Plan for Review

John Wade, professor of psychology, recognizes the diverse ethnicity and economic statuses here at the university during the diversity and inclusion meeting last Wednesday in Preston Family Room. The open meeting is only one of a series of forums to address the policy proposal. ABIGAIL PONCE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University Diversity and Inclusion Alliance held a meeting last Wed., inviting students and faculty to discuss and critique a draft plan proposed by the Alliance in the hopes of creating a more inclusive campus culture.

Gary Wyatt, co-chair of the university diversity and inclusion alliance, associate provost, director of the honors college and professor of sociology, anthropology and crime and delinquency studies, presented the Alliance’s plan to those in attendance, encouraging them to examine and deliberate the flaws and strengths of the plan in its present stage of development.

Four meetings have been scheduled throughout the month of September.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but I look around and I see students, I see faculty from each college, and I see staff from around so we have a pretty good representative bunch,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt explained that the goal of the Alliance was to come up with a plan that would make ESU a model of diversity and inclusion, if implemented.

Overall, I thought it was magnificent,” said Umair Abbasi, member of the alliance and chief marketing officer of marketing and media relations. “I am humbled by the response…In essence the plan has merit and is a great foundation for the institution.”

Catherine Bergman, music faculty and part-time faculty advisor in student advising, wished more student input had been present at the meeting, as well a more of the campus community in general.

“I think it’s great that we have a plan, something in writing,” said Bergman. “We have a lot of great ideas and one of our concerns is we want doers, to make sure these things get done, not just administrators that are just gonna double check.”

John Schrock, professor of biological sciences, believes that the plan’s implementation is not realistic, and on the contrary, might be harmful to the university.

“Hiring more diversity staff makes the situation worse because we have several Schools at ESU that already cannot get the best qualified new instructors because faculty pay is now too low and not competitive,” Schrock said.

Schrock argues that adding a diversity staffing glut will hinder the university’s ability to hire quality faculty which is the key to providing diversity and inclusion within the campus.

“Just as the quality of a hospital rests with its doctors and nurses, the quality of a university rests with its faculty and faculty support staff,” Schrock said. “Simply, if you have good faculty, you will have a good program. If you don’t have good faculty, no diversity program will fix it.”