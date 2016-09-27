A night with Anthem Lights

Band, Anthem Lights, cover songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more, yesterday in Albert Taylor Hall. The event was sponsored by union activities council. ALAYNE WEBBER

“Getting to see all the work we’ve put in come together and being able to hang out with them, it’s awesome,” said Lisa Foster, sophomore business management major.

The Union Activities Council at Emporia State University has worked to bring in Anthem Lights for a performance yesterday.

Anthem Lights, a Christian/pop band started when Chad Graham and Alan Powell collaborated on a solo project in California in 2007. They found Caleb Grimm at Liberty University. Kyle Kupecky joined on as the fourth member, creating a four-piece pop group. In February of 2016, Spencer Kane replaced Alan Powell and became the newest member of the group.

“We do a lot of medleys for one; we take a lot of songs and put them together” said Joey Stamper, bandmember. “I don’t know a lot of vocal groups that do acoustic music, so that’s kind of become our sound.”

Catherin Manry, freshman nursing major, Emily Mackay, sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major, Audrey Maggard, sophomore health promotion major were first in line for the concert.

“They’re just so talented that they can just use their voices and it’s amazing,” said Manry.

Anthem Lights releases videos on Youtube, iTunes and travels around the United States performing for their fans.

During the concert in Albert Taylor Hall, Emporia State University students and the Emporia community got to enjoy mash-ups from popular artists, such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Adele and Kanye West. Anthem Lights offered an atmosphere of audience participation with sing-offs, dance offs and a happy birthday message to a student. Additionally, at the audience’s enthusiastic request, Anthem Lights performed their 2014 K-Love medley.

The group enjoys the brotherhood that they share, as well as the support they receive from their fans.

“We have amazing supporters,” said Stamper, “The brotherhood, that’s my favorite part, but my also favorite part is just seeing people support us. That means a lot.”