Garrett formally inducted as ESU’s 17th president

Allison Garrett was officially inducted as the president of Emporia State Friday. This marks Garrett as ESU’s 17th president and its second female president.

“It is an honor to stand before you today as the 17th president of Emporia State University, a position I am humble to hold,” Garrett said. “I have spent these last few months getting to know many of you, listening, asking questions and exploring and learning what makes the city of Emporia and Emporia State University such special places. As part of that listening effort I have been working with a team to develop and refine a vision for Emporia State University.”

Planning for the inauguration began in the spring of last year and with the help of their 17 committee members, co-chairs Jennifer Denton, ESU foundation vice president for stewardship and administration, and Jim Bartruff, director of theatre, were able to plan the ceremony.

“Everything really went well,” Denton said. “The choir and symphony were fantastic and we were able to keep it brief, just like President Garrett wanted.”

The inauguration featured several remarks from members of the ESU governing bodies and Emporia community members, along with remarks from Senator Jerry Moran and Zoe Newton, chair of the Kansas Board of Regents.

“Leadership in our state matters greatly and leadership in our community and in our universities is paramount for the sake of our state’s future,” Moran said. “Education is perhaps the most important issue we have to deal with as a society, as a people, to make sure that what is important is passed onto another generation so that our communities, our state and our nation can have a bright future. With the leadership of President Garrett, I have no doubt that all of those things, our state, our community, our nation and in fact the world are better.”

The symphony performed an all original piece written by Andrew Houchins, professor of music and president of the faculty senate, titled “Fanfare for the Common Good.”

“The title of my composition ‘Fanfare for the Common Good’ is a direct reference to the ESU mission statement ‘changing lives for the common good,” Houchins said. “To accomplish this the university has made a commitment in our strategic plan to be the adaptive univeristy. Among our goals is the pursuit of adaptive change as a foundation for distinctive innovation and growth. This concept was the driving force behind the music.”

As part of the inauguration ceremony, Garrett wanted to showcase the talent of ESU’s arts by having the music department perform, along with a reading from “Alice in Wonderland” by Nathan Short, senior theatre major, according to Denton.

“The ceremony was not only for President Garrett but to show ESU for how great it is and to show off the arts,” Denton said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, those that attended were able to partake in a reception in Webb Hall where they were able to socialize and eat food provided by Sodexo.

Additionally, they were able to speak with Garrett about her position.

“It was a wonderful day,” Garrett said. “It was made special by the friends and family that made it and was a great opportunity to showcase the success of ESU.”