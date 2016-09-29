Appreciating Diversity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Just because foreign students are labeled as “non-resident aliens” in the Emporia State University Data book and in other sources of population data, does not mean that these students should be treated less.

Look around campus. ESU has an abundance of international faces. Faces of different colors, hair of different styles, voices of different languages and clothes of different style.

Some international faces may even look much like that of an average born-and-raised American.

According to the ESU Data Book, foreign students make up almost 10 percent of the current enrollment, roughly 600 students.

If these students are here to further their education, what makes them any different from us? We are all away from home, on our own, taking classes, doing homework, and trying to make something of ourselves. What’s more, international students are indeed much further away from home than those of us who only know U.S soil, likely making college a more difficult stay. I’ve made a new friend from Syria who claims this is the hardest struggle as an international student, although it has helped him become more independent and mature.

Moreover, have you considered how much you can learn from an international student? Not only is it fascinating to learn about their different cultures, it can be so eye-opening as well. Foreign students come here to obtain a quality education, to have more opportunities, and America is known for both of these attributes.

Knowing how tough life may have been for some of these foreign students makes me really appreciate life as an American, and makes me realize how much respect foreign students deserve for leaving their families on the other side of the world in order to get educated.

International students at ESU add character to our campus, each one with their own interests, cultures, and stories to tell. Having a diversity of students gives us the opportunity to become more culturally intelligent. This is an important skill to foster, because the real world beyond college is a melting pot.

So, the importance of our diversity on campus is not to be ignored. Take advantage of getting to know someone who comes from another country, instead of avoiding them on campus, in class, or in the caf. By being welcoming to these foreign students and listening to their backstories you improve your understanding of different cultures may even develop a meaningful friendship.

Invite an international student to sit at your table some time, say hello in class, start up a conversation, or get involved with an RSO that focuses on embracing diversity. Simple acts like these may mean a lot to someone who is in America for the first time, and helps you improve your social skills.

Stay cultured, my friends.