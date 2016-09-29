Bilingual Benefits

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The world as we know it is becoming more and more connected.

With the internet, we can talk to people on the other side of the world and share our stories with the click of a button. Companies from the United States are doing business internationally even more than before. Even the Emporia State campus has students from different backgrounds and cultures. These are only a few reasons why we all should learn a second language.

So, why is it that some majors require a second language and others do not? All students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree are required to take ten credit hours of a single foreign language. They can take Spanish, French, German and other languages when offered.

Students in the Teachers College, the School of Business and students studying for a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Music are not required to study a foreign language. That doesn’t seem right.

Education majors are studying to become teachers, and while an education degree, especially from Emporia State, is rigorous, it does miss the mark of a second language. The United States is a melting pot, and there will be times where teachers will have a student or parent that speaks little or no English. Communication in the field of education is extremely important.

Emporia State is a teacher’s college after all. So some students may go on to teach in other countries. It would be a little overwhelming to have to teach students in Germany when you yourself don’t know the language. Studying abroad helps a lot in this case because while you learn the language in a classroom, you’re being thrown into the situation and you’re experiencing the language first hand rather than learning and comprehending it.

Business students face similar situations. If you want to work in international business, you will almost certainly need to know a language other than English. Be it Chinese or Spanish, a second language can only help your application to a company.

The second largest ethnic group in Emporia and in the United States is Hispanic/Latino. Many of these people speak Spanish as their first, and sometimes only, language. Many people think that when you’re in the United States, you have to speak English. There’s this myth that English is this country’s official language when in reality, there is no official language.

Whether or not your major requires it, take a foreign language class. There are so many benefits that come with being bilingual. You can communicate with so many more people; you can talk to some of the international students in their mother tongue. You can also add that language to your resume, potentially setting yourself apart in a slew of job applicants.

No matter how you look at it, knowing at least some of a second language will help you tremendously after college. You can talk to a more diverse group of people, read and watch different things, and boost your resume. Knowing a second language opens people’s minds, gives them something to connect to people unlike themselves.

So be smart and learn a second language.