Emporia watches presidential debate

Residents of 2nd Trusler Hall on Monday laugh at republican nominee Donald Trump’s claim that his opponent’s campaign made “nasty commercials” about him. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was commonly agreed as the winner of the first presidential debate against Trump.

