Emporia watches presidential debate

Residents of 2nd Trusler Hall on Monday laugh at republican nominee Donald Trump’s claim that his opponent’s campaign made “nasty commercials” about him. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was commonly agreed as the winner of the first presidential debate against Trump.
Becky Lynn Mishler, Mulberry’s Pub customer and community presidential debate viewer, points to the television and makes remarks after democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, suggests that republican candidate, Donald Trump, is not releasing his tax returns to the public because he is “not as charitable as he claims to be.” Many members of Emporia watched the debate that lasted from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
