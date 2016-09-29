Alpha Kappa Lambda Hosts Slam Poetry Night

Hewleek Mckoy, sophomore theatre major, performs his original poem titled “What? No!” last Wednesday in the KSTC Colonial Ballroom. The event included a variety of poets with a prize that was awarded to Zach Palmer, who was voted by the audience as best poet. JOHN REYNOLDS

Alpha Kappa Lambda hosted their annual slam poetry night last Wednesday in the memorial union ballroom. Officially titled, “Alpha Kappa Slambda,” the event invited students to perform and share their original poetry.

Alec Walberg, freshman theatre education, performed his piece, “A War in the Stars,” inspired by his love for Star Wars. Walberg was introduced to slam poetry in repertory theatre, but struggled with finding a topic to perform.

“I’m a privileged white male, so I don’t have a lot to slam about,” Walberg said. “I’m gonna try to recap Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.”

Zack Palmer, junior interdisciplinary studies, performed his piece, “Voices of the Silent,” which he was motivated to write for family members suffering with mental illnesses.

“There’s always been this stigma placed on that kind of people, so I figured I should write a poem about it,” Palmer said.

This is the second year the event has been hosted by Alpha Kappa Lambda. Kyler Akagi, AKL alumni relations chair and sophomore history education, explained the inspiration behind the event.

“My high school, Shawnee Mission West, had a poetry slam and it was a very cool and fun experience for the whole school, so being able to bring something like that here was appealing,” Akagi said.

A $2 admission fee at the door was required to attend, although performers were given five tickets to distribute that would allow individuals to enter without paying the fee. All proceeds went to funding the Gary Scheer Scholarship, a scholarship unique to Alpha Kappa Lambda members.