Los Siete Días de Servicio: Emporia Walk for Hunger
Parte de Los Siete Días de Servicio, el “Emporia Walk for Hunger” que iba tomar a cabo el domingo pasado, fue cancelado por preocupaciones de tiempo malo. Como resultado, donaciones de comida fueron recogidas el Lunes 26 de Septiembre y Martes 27 de Septiembre durante el horario de función en el Centro de Involucramiento Estudiantil y en varias otras locaciones. Este es el segundo año que el evento está involucrado directamente con la universidad, a si que antes era llamado el Emporia “CROP Walk.” El Emporia Walk for Hunger es un esfuerzo para aliviar el hambre en el condado Lyon, asi que el índice de pobreza en esta área es más alto que el promedio estatal. “Lo que me encanta mas de este evento es que es un esfuerzo local, casi todo se queda aquí en Emporia,” dice estudiante de ESU Elayna Coleman. Las donaciones de comida son compartidas entre varias organizaciones locales, incluyendo Abundant Harvest, Catholic Charities Food Pantry, Food for Students, el Salvation Army Food Pantry y Corky’s Cupboard de ESU. Noventa por ciento de las donaciones monetarias del evento también contribuyen a estas organizaciones, y el diez por ciento beneficia a la Church World Service, una organización que combata el hambre mundial. El comité para el evento se consiste de representantes de estas agencias, de iglesias locales y de estudiantes aquí en ESU.
