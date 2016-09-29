Emporia walks for suicide awareness

Volunteers at the Out of the Darkness community walk release balloons Saturday at Jones Park symbolizing friends and family who taken their own lives. The walk has been hosted in Emporia for four years. DONALD GOODE

The Out of the Darkness Walk is an event that has been held in Emporia for four years now, and is designed to raise awareness for suicide. This year’s walk took place Saturday afternoon at Jones Park, with over 200 participants in attendance.

“Out of the Darkness is about stepping out into the light and acknowledging struggles and loss,” said Melissa Kurtenbach, chair organizer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We’ve noticed that with college students, especially over the past year, the conversation has really started to open up.”

The walks are meant to raise funds for research and education of suicide prevention.

“Just by being here and supporting people, it raises awareness and provides some education to those who might not really know what suicide is,” said Natalie Guevara, a volunteer at the walk and senior, sociology major. “It’s very important to let the community know that it’s a serious thing and that it happens every day.”

A table located at the entrance of the event held different colors of “honor beads,” of which each color held a different meaning. This tradition of beads began with the national office of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and has been continued at the Out of the Darkness walks.

“I wear orange for the loss of a sibling, because I lost my sister,” said Kurtenbach. “Instead of coming to a walk and wondering who others lost, you have that nonverbal identification; and some people wear multiple beads.”

Other events at the walk included a name recitation of those who participants have lost to suicide, a release of colored balloons in memory of those lost, and a raffle of prizes donated by various businesses and donors. A total of $11,000 were raised from donations.

“For the students, I think that seeing how many people were in the same boat as them will begin to create an environment in which people will feel more comfortable to talk to someone if they are having issues,” said Ashleigh Burdorf, a volunteer and sophomore and business administration major.

Plans are already being developed for Emporia’s next Out of the Darkness Walk, which will take place this coming April.