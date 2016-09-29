Don’t text, just drive competition underway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The ‘Don’t Text, Just Drive’ competition is in full swing on campus at Emporia State University, encouraging students to take the pledge not to text and drive.

“It is important for students to pledge not to text and drive because it raises awareness for such an important cause,” said Kathryn Martin, Union Activities Council (UAC) president and senior elementary education major. “Way too many people die in accidents involving texting and driving. If we raise awareness, hopefully people will pay attention when they habitually pick up their phone while driving.”

Associated Student Government partnered with UAC and other departments on campus to promote the competition being held between regent schools in Kansas.

Anyone wishing to make the pledge and participate in the competition can text the word ‘Hornet’ to 50555.

“Different departments around ESU are working together to build a week long competition for the event,” said Elijah Williams, ASG president and senior political science and economics major.

The goal of the competition is to raise awareness regarding the dangers of texting while driving. Students can participate now through November 22 to pledge not to text and drive.

“We went to the county commissioner meeting and we actually had a proclamation made for October to be ‘Don’t Text, Just Drive’ month, so it’s officially recognized by our county commission,” said Williams.