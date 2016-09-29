ESU football players fear retaliation for speaking about protests

Three ESU football players refused to comment on the recent silent protests of the National Anthem for fear of retaliation in the form of being kicked off of the team or losing their scholarship. One player was only willing to speak anonymously, if there was no association with the football team, but another football player threatened to report him to the coaches if he spoke out, so he bowed out of an interview with The Bulletin.

“We (coaches) don’t really go over things,” said Kent Weiser, athletic director. “I just notice that a lot of our student athletes, they either have relatives or parents that are veterans in the military…You grow up with a certain decorum on what you’re supposed to do or what is considered proper respect. But you know, we really don’t get into that too much. It just kind of happens. You know, you remove your hat.”

According to Weiser, ESU coaches have yet to come together and discuss the recent silent protest of the national anthem that was started by National Football League quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

“I think this is something that definitely needs to be discussed,” said Kayla Gilmore, president of black student union (BSU). “I think that all too often, especially within Emporia State, we would like to think as those things as isolated events. They don’t really affect us because we don’t have that culture here, but that no less affects them (ESU football players) as black men.”

The office of student affairs affirms to follow the student code of conduct and support any ESU student, including student athletes if they were to receive threats or any type of retaliation for their activities or their behavior within the University community, according to Jim Williams, vice president for Student Affairs.

“I would contend that students make decisions based on their conscious,” Williams said. “There’s no rule that says you have to stand as part of the national anthem if you’re part of Emporia State University…The student would have to be conscious of the choices they’re making, and they have to be conscious of thinking through what those choices constitute and what they’re stating and what it means.”

From an administrative stand-point, Weiser expressed that he would want to know why a student athlete would make the decision to silently protest the national and if they were expressing themselves, he would like to know what that is to help explain that, but he wouldn’t be in a position to make them do anything.

“I had to go through many things (on-campus),” Gilmore said. “I had to be the spokesperson for my race. I had to explain why black people just didn’t follow instructions, and why we were so angry to a classroom full of white people, and I had my teachers kind of set me up in a position to be that tokenized black person. So while it may not be as overt with like, burning crosses on lawns, it isn’t any less racist.”

Student athletes have a context within their relationship with their coaches and there is an understanding to how their relationships operate, according to Williams.

“I think within expectations set by coaches, that’s a relationship that has to be explored and I think in some cases we probably would be chartering new grounds as an institution as to who, the what and the how,” Williams said.

After speaking with ESU football players occasionally, Gilmore has found that the conscious of the team is that they see themselves as family and they don’t have discussions about race because to them, that doesn’t affect the game of football.

“I think that if that is the case and you truly are a family, that family can talk about anything and everything and that your fellow football players who are not black individuals should be able to support you and say that your life matters and if they can’t do that, then they need to be re-evaluating the standards of family,” Gilmore said.

Garin Higgins, head football coach of ESU did not respond to The Bulletin to comment.