Students get colorful at tie dye run

A combination of runners and volunteers celebrate the completion of the Nitty Gritty Tie Dye Run with an ‘color festival’ Saturday in front of Plumb Hall. Everyone collected the remaining powder and tossed it into the air for one last color splash. (Allie Crome)
A runner raises his arms in anticipation of being splashed with the colored powder, followed closely behind by other participants. Volunteers gathered at five different stations along the race’s route, tossing the brightly colored powders at the runners. (Allie Crome)
A group of students gather for a picture to celebrate their completion of the 5K around campus. Members of the Emporia community, as well as Emporia students participated in the color run. (Allie Crome)
