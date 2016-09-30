Community Hornets Host Clothing Drive

Mehgan McReynolds, sophomore elementary education major, and Kaylee Schultz, sophomore health promotion major, assist in the seven days of service initiative last Thursday in the Memorial Union. McReynolds and Schultz were accepting clothing donations for this particular day of service.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Community Hornets hosted a clothing drive as part of the Seven Days of Service from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. last Thursday and Friday in the Memorial Union. Students were able to donate clothing that they no longer wear to people in the Emporia community.

“The purpose (of Seven Days of Service) is to show students that you don’t have to spend a ton of money or go somewhere far away to serve,” said Elayna Coleman, senior English major and Community Hornets coordinator. “You can do it right here. There’s lots of places in Emporia that are always have opportunities for you to get involved. It’s also kind of to get students to make a commitment to this and they can do something everyday, even if it is small, it makes a difference.”

Community Hornets had a table set up in Memorial Union where students could stop by and drop off clothing and sign a piece of paper saying that they donated.

Out of the 11 organizations that Community Hornets helped throughout the week, two of them, the Emporia Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army, will receive the donated clothing.

Ten participants from Emporia State University donated about 40 items of clothing at the drive which was a low turnout, according to Coleman.

On days where volunteers were asked to bring things or plan ahead, like for the clothing drive were lower, according to Coleman.

“Throughout the week we’ve seen that the 11 o’clock hour is really slow, but at 12 o’clock it really picks up, so I guess everyone is just in class at 11,” said Coleman. “We kinda found the days where we asked students to bring stuff in or think ahead don’t see as many people coming.”

Shivam Bhakta, senior accounting major and volunteer at the clothing drive, said he had about eight items of clothing to bring.

Toward the end of the clothing drive on the first day, there were about three pairs of jeans and twelve to fifteen shirts that had been donated, according to Bhakta.

Cheyenne Dains, senior health promotion major and volunteer for the clothing drive, mentioned that she also had items she wanted to bring and donate to the clothing drive.

“We want to make a difference in the world,” said Dains.