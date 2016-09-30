Poetry on the Porch Livens Up the William Allen White House

Victoria Beckham-Jacobs, senior English major, recites an excerpt from her poem entitled “Delusions,” Sunday on the porch of William Allen White’s historic home, Red Rocks. The Copperkettle Buskers band also provided musical entertainment.

Poetry enthusiasts and writers gathered last Sunday at the William Allen White House, for the 10th annual Poetry on the Porch event.

“Anyone interested in sharing their poetry was welcome to come join us,” said Kevin Rabas, professor and chair of the English, modern languages and journalism department, who helps organize this event yearly. “We typically have a pretty good turn out, and perhaps had even more audience members this year.”

Special guests included the poet, Ronda Miller, and the band, Copperkettle Buskers. Miller is in District 2 for the Kansas Author’s Club along with Rabas, which she serves as President.

“What a great event and perfect weather,” said Miller.

Miller recited poetry from several of her books, including “Going Home: Stories from my Life,” “MoonStain,” “364 Poems in 365 Days: An Anthology,” and “Gimme Your Lunch Money: Heartland Poets Speak Out Against Bullies.”

Plenty of community members and ESU students also shared their works.

“This is my first year attending this event,” said Jason Hood, counseling graduate student. “Poetry is pretty cool and it was interesting to hear each person’s different style. The group poem by Dr. Rabas was my favorite to listen to.”

Poetry on the Porch was wrapped up with an energetic performance from the band Copperkettle Buskers. Members include Montana Loibl, senior secondary math major, on guitar and Solamon Jacobs, senior English, on banjo and vocals, who also writes the lyrics. Stepping in with the band this Sunday were Ashley Feist on djembe and Rabas on brushes.

The Copperkettle Busters typically spend their weekends playing on the sidewalks in town, and have used some of their earnings to fund a regional literary magazine, Tittynope, named for cast-off writings that don’t seem to fit in any ordinary publication.

There was also a section during the event when Rabas recited poetry while Copperkettle Buskers accompanied.

“Song is also a form of poetry,” said Rabas. “We were happy to have both a guest poet and a band.”