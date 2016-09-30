University’s inclusion plan is diverse

Attendees of the university diversity and inclusion alliance meeting last Thursday in KSTC Colonial Ballroom review and discuss the plan proposal draft. The UDIA has hosted many meetings over the past few weeks for various members of the community to attend.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State’s diversity and inclusion plan focuses on creating administrative positions, student councils and educational programs to increase understanding and acceptance. The plan, which has no benchmark to measure diversity, was created without a budget in mind. The policy has been reviewed by the UDIA, as a whole, and senior administrative liaisons.

“When the alliance was charged by interim president Vietti, we were told to not worry about costs and to not limit our thinking based on material resources, to just come up with the best plan that we could,” said Gary Wyatt, co-chair of Emporia State’s diversity and inclusion alliance (UDIA), director of the honors college, associate provost, and professor of sociology, anthropology and crime and delinquency studies.”If you start by limiting yourself, then ideas that may be important, may not come up.”

The number one priority of the UDIA’s plan is to create a position of an associate or assistant provost for diversity, equity and inclusion. This person would be responsible with training professors in how to teach in “different and diverse ways” and include diverse elements in their classes, and to sponsor diverse academic learning communities, according to the ESU diversity and inclusion plan.

“To be honest with you, we need more hands on deck,” said Jason Brooks, co-chair of UDIA and assistant dean of students in student affairs. “We really do. For the last five years, I’ve been the only one with diversity in my title, so I had all the questions that dealt with (diversity).”

This year Deanna Williams was hired to be director of diversity programs, according to Brooks.

“What the real issue is, is the tasks assigned to these positions,” Wyatt said. “The question is ‘do we need new hires to do those tasks or do we find ways to integrate the work into positions that people are already doing?.”

Eventually, ESU administration will go through the plan and decide which programs they want to do and which ones will be cut, due to budget cuts that have already happened and, possible, future budget cuts, according to Wyatt.

“This is a really important initiative,” Wyatt said. “We need to make a more diverse and inclusive campus. This is a really important project that we can’t allow budget cuts to hinder…”

The plan also proposes the formation of a student diversity advisory council, which will work with the assistant dean of student and the assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion to contribute to the student handbook and guidelines for instructional support. It will also create a space in which students with “established religious observances can be accommodated with respect to class attendance,” according to the plan.

“I’m really confident that it’s the change in direction that Emporia State needs to go to and I’m really excited for a lot of the changes that will be going to be happening in here,” said Kayla Gilmore, member of UDIA, diversity chair of ASG, junior political science major. “I think it will be good for both teachers and students.”

Additionally, the plan focuses on general education cultural competencies courses. The UDIA would like to develop a new cultural competency course and require all incoming freshman to take this, although the alliance is unsure of what the course will look like, at this time.

The plan also recommends that the alliance become a permanent fixture of ESU to help continue diversity and inclusion, which, according to Wyatt, is something that could happen.

“I think the alliance’s objective is very good for the university and inclusion, on top of the agenda for the university for discussion and things like that, and I think that’s important for the students and for the administration,” said Elijah Williams, member of UDIA, president of ASG, senior political science and economics major. “I think it’s very cool and exciting that the university putting diversity and inclusion so high on their list.”