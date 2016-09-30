Music Gala held to honor and benefit students

The orchestra, made up of Emporia State faculty and students, and Dr. Yaokun Yang, a 2009 ESU graduate, gather for a photo after performing at the annual gala benefit concert held on Sunday in Albert Taylor Hall. The tickets were $25, which funds scholarships given to ESU students.

The music department hosted its annual music gala to honor special guest performer and Emporia State University alumni, Yaokun Yang, along with raising money for scholarships.

“This event is our single source of revenue for scholarships,” said Allan Comstock, chair and professor of music. “The money goes to award both music majors within the department but non music majors as well.”

The gala featured four solo pieces along with a musical arrangement performed by Yang. The gala also featured a performance of “Rhapsody in Blue” by several music faculty and students including Yang.

“She (Yang) is great,” said Catherine Bergman, clinical instructor of music. “When she was here as a masters students I got to perform with her and our department chair, Dr. Comstock, in a flute, bassoon and piano trio so I got to work with her a little more than some other people did so it’s been a lot of fun to see her again.”

Yang was rewarded with the outstanding recent graduate award from the school of liberal arts and sciences by Brent Thomas, dean of the school of liberal arts and sciences, and Tyler Curtis, executive director of alumni relations.

“I am honored to be awarded this outstanding alumni,” Yang said. “I have a lot of happy memories in life from being here at ESU and in the future will do my best to give back to Emporia State University.”