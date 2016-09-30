ASG Plans Events and Proposes Line Item Increases

Jason Bosch, director of memorial union and student involvement, speaks last Thursday during the associated student government meeting in the Senate Chamber to members about the importance of innovative thinking and why they should encourage it. ASG has only met twice so far this semester.

The Associated Student Government of Emporia State met for their second meeting of the 2016-17 academic year last Thursday.

ASG President Elijah Williams, senior political science and economics major, began the session with his opening remarks encouraging students and professors to continue buying homecoming t-shirts, as well as commenting on the recent passage of a new campus gun policy by the faculty senate.

“Take the time to educate yourselves about current gun legislation,” said Williams. “Its very important that students at ESU know the current policy so they can stay safe and know what the rules and regulations are so no one gets hurt.”

Thursday, Sept. 29 is the first “What’s the Buzz” meeting.

“What’s the Buzz is a workshop that teaches RSOs about their rights, privileges and opportunities both on the ESU campus and in the Emporia Community,” said Cassandra Stair, ASG Vice President and senior political science major.

ASG also recognized the ESU student foundation, buzz club and hornet connections, the biology graduate students and the ESU recreation club as registered student organizations at ESU.

The campus and community relations committee was in preparation for the Nitty Gritty Tye Dye Run which took place over the weekend. Upcoming events from the committee include Pack the Pantry where students collect cans to benefit the community as a part of a competition.

In two weeks, the diversity and inclusion committee with host their first forum to discuss diversity on ESU’s campus as well as the diversity ambassador’s initiative. Students will be able to discuss and learn more about the diversity inclusion plan and what these initiatives and policies will involve.

The fiscal affairs committee brought two bills to the senate Thursday night. Both bills include an increase in funds to line item organizations that will become in effect the 2017-18 academic year. Line item organizations are organizations to which money from student tuition and fees go towards.

The performing arts board is seeking an increase to their line item. The fiscal affairs committee recommended the following increase to student line items for the performing arts board: full time $8 and part time $1.35. Additionally, the fiscal affairs committee recommended an increase to the line item for the visual arts board. The recommended increase is $0.42 for full time employees and $0.05 for part time.

Jessica Parks, legislative director and junior political science major, announced the upcoming voter registration drive between ASG and Greek life that will take place Oct. 4-6 in the Center for Student Involvement lounge from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. each day. To register, students will need to bring proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport and valid identification, such as a driver’s license.

“One of the initiatives that we want to encourage is civic engagement, and voting is one of the best ways you can do your civic duty,” said Parks.