K-State racist event sparks ESU education

A photo, receiving national recognition, was posted on Paige Shoemaker’s public snapchat story on Sept. 13. It depicts two white women, one being Shoemaker, wearing mud face masks, making a gang-related hand gesture with the caption “Feels good to finally be a (racial slur).”

Judy Anderson, executive director of human resources and affirmative action and Gwen Larson, assistant director of marketing and media relations declined to speak to The Bulletin about this topic.

“These issues point to the obvious need for a culture and pedagogical shift towards the narratives and lived experiences of all marginalized communities,” said Kayla Gilmore, president of the black student union. “However, with what seems to be the incessant assassinations of unarmed black individuals by law enforcement, I would rather take the time to take much needed steps of self care to affirm to myself and other black and brown people that we are worthy of life without persecution.”

ESU’s Associated Student Government will take action if racist incidents, similar to this, happen at ESU.

In a statement from K-State interim Associate Provost for Diversity, Zelia Wiley, they claim one student involved in the incident was not enrolled and the other was not associated with the university in any way.

“It’s very offensive,” said Elijah Williams, Associated Student Government (ASG) president and senior political science and economics major. “It’s kind of surprising seeing someone post something so racist on an open social media like Snapchat.”

Williams emphasized his quick denunciation of racism and exclusion at K-State and Emporia State University and assured students he would be quick to respond to related incidents.

“If it can happen at one university, it can happen at another university,” said Williams. “There’s going to be racism at every university and when it’s so open like that, it only encourages other racism acts to happen like that.”

ESU hasn’t had any major, racially charged incidents in recent years, according to Jason Brooks, assistant dean of students, diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We have had a few incidents over the past few years, but they were minor enough that we were able to deal with those particular situations in house, and make those particular items… into educational opportunities for not only the students, but also the other student, or professor, or community member,” said Brooks. “It’s (the expulsion of the student) a really big deal in the grand scheme of things. You’re removing them from an institution that prides itselves in not only progressive learning, but higher-ed, social justice, equality, and how can we turn this into an educational moment if we can.”

To turn similar instances into learning opportunities and to attempt to prevent exclusion from happening, ESU will host a series of speakers to educate students, faculty, and staff.

The first speaker, Dr. Jamie Washington, will speak on the intersection of race and sexuality and the proper way to navigate these topics at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, in the Preston Family Room in the Memorial Union.

Brooks also encourages students to further educate themselves by going to the Center for Student Involvement to ask questions or going to the diversity homepage on ESU’s website. The website educates students on how to avoid racial micro-aggressions and be a LGBTQ or disability advocate.